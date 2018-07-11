Egypt says security forces kill 11 militants in Sinai

CAIRO (AP) — Egypt's official news agency says security forces killed at least 11 suspected militants in a shootout in the northern Sinai Peninsula.

MENA quoted an unnamed security official Wednesday as saying that the fighting erupted when forces raided a hideout in the city of al-Arish. It says security forces dismantled two explosive devices and seized weapons.

It did not say when the raid took place or whether any security forces were killed or wounded. Egypt heavily restricts media access to the northern Sinai.

Egypt has been battling militants for years, but the Sinai-based insurgency gained strength after the 2013 overthrow of an elected but divisive Islamist president.

In February, Egypt launched a massive operation against militants in Sinai and other parts of the country.