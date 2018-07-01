Growing numbers of Taiwanese visit Vietnam

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – According to Vietnamese government data, the number of Taiwanese tourists visiting the Southeast Asian nation grew by more than 13 percent to reach a total of almost 339,000 during the first half of this year.

Taiwan’s government launched a New Southbound Policy in 2016 to increase ties with the countries of South and Southeast Asia, including Vietnam. One of the elements of the policy is to try and attract more visitors from those countries to Taiwan.

In the other direction, Vietnam is also waging a campaign to try and host a total of 15.5 million visitors during this year, the Central News Agency reported.

During the first half of the year, 7.9 million visitors traveled to Vietnam, or 27.2 percent more than during the same period in 2017.

Vietnam’s National Administration of Tourism said 338,956 of those visitors came from Taiwan, making the island nation the fifth-largest sources of tourists during the first half of the year.

In June, 55,406 Taiwanese visited Vietnam, CNA reported.

The Chinese formed the largest group of visitors, totaling 2.57 million for the first half of the year, followed by 1.71 million South Koreans and 400,000 Japanese.