TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei promises another weekend of summer fun beginning July 13.

Art



(Image from the Art Formosa website)

The annual ART FORMOSA exhibition will take place from July 13 to July 15 , displaying galleries from a variety of artists at the Songshan Creative and Cultural Park and the nearby Eslite Hotel. Galleries from over 30 artists and collectives from throughout the region will be displayed. For those interested in checking out the current generation of artists in Asia, this is an excellent opportunity.

This month Shilin's coziest bar, Crafted, is hosting a "Rick and Morty" marathon. Don't miss the viewing of the third season this Sunday from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Movie-goers must purchase a minimum of one drink and popcorn will be provided.

Want to keep your acting chops up to par? Or perhaps challenge yourself in a new medium? Check out the LAB Space's "Acting Workout" Scene Study classes Tuesday July 17 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Bastille Day

Celebrate the birth of the French Republic Saturday, July 14 with a French Bastille Day party (Fête Nationale Française) hosted by the Association des Français de Taïwan. There will be live music, a French market, and plenty of food and drink with a friendly crowd. Come to the Ivy Palace in Datong district for a taste of France in Taipei. Event officially starts at 6:30 p.m.

Bobwundaye will combine a Bastille Day celebration with a World Cup viewing for a lively evening this Saturday. Balkzar will play Balkan funk groove and French music leading up to the big match. Tickets are NT$300 and include a San Miguel beer.



(Image from Triangle's Facebook page)

Triangle will be celebrating Bastille Day, or "the biggest French celebration of the year," deep into Saturday evening. There will be an open bar from 10 p.m. until midnight and then all drinks are NT$300. Doors open at 8 p.m.

Music, Entertainment, Etc.

If you are looking for a chill place to spend your Saturday evenings, then be sure to give Taipei’s hippest new riverside hangout a try. Pier 5 is a new chic area with restaurants, bars, and a promenade by the Tamsui River. Each Saturday for the rest of the summer, Pier 5 and Mary Jane Pizza will be hosting Sunset Sessions, with DJs and occasional drink or food specials. “Go for a drink, stay for the atmosphere.”

On Sunday, July 15 pet lovers are invited to the PAINT SIP art space near Taipei 101 for an afternoon to Paint Your Pet. Pet owners are encouraged to bring their pets for a relaxing social afternoon of animal fun and creativity. The event is NT$1,600 per person (or NT$1,400) if you sign up as a group and starts at 1:00 p.m.

Six noise music bands from Japan, China, and Taiwan will take the stage for "Noise Index" at Revolver this Sunday evening beginning at 8 p.m. Advanced tickets are NT$600 and a free compilation CD will be given away at the door.

The Taipei Flea Market returns July 20 and 21 at the Songshan Cultural and Creative Park (松菸文創園區北向製菸工廠). Interested vendors can still apply for a space before July 19 on their Facebook page. Entry is free and the market will be open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The next Mango Pool Party in Gongguan is happening on Saturday July 21, so get your swim suits ready. Come for sun and summer fun, and a great line up of DJs to set the atmosphere. Entry is NT$300. Beers are buy one get one free from noon to 3:00 p.m. DJ Queena from Taichung will headline the afternoon.

For a quality chorus performance, check out the 2018 NTNU Chorus Summer Tour Concert being held at the national concert hall on Thursday, July 12. Tickets are still available for the evening performance, which starts at 7:30 p.m.

2018 FIFA World Cup

There are a number of places around Taipei where you can watch the final teams compete in the 2018 FIFA World Cup. We’ve compiled a list on great local bars and restaurants to watch the games. Be sure to check out their schedules, as each location may show some or all World Cup games and provide various game deals and specials.

For some remaining games of the World Cup, the public is invited to enjoy them on large screens at the MAJI Square World Cup Parties. With plenty of space, along with food and drinks available nearby, with DJs before and after the games, MAJI Square is a fine place to enjoy the games with friends. Booking for VIP seating available.

Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, July14 there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For the rest of the year, Taiwan’s Bobwundaye bar on Heping rd. in Da’An District bar will be hosting Wednesday Open Mic Nights for anyone who wants to share a little bit of their musical or artistic talent with an audience. The floor is open for performances from 10:00 p.m.

Everyone’s favorite Irish bar in Gongguan near NTU, James Joyce, is also hosting live music every weekend. The music starts at 8:00 p.m. Check the James Joyce event page for other upcoming acts.

If you have a love of Indian food and culture, then you can always stop by the Mayur Indian Kitchen location on Songjiang Road, where they have regular dance performances or Indian music for dining customers on Saturday nights. On Saturday July 14, the Lily Dance group will offer a Bollywood performance. Space may be limited, so call to reserve a spot, and check their calendar for more upcoming events.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

And depending on your interests, check this list of meet up groups regularly to see if there is anything up your alley.