Australian scientists cut dengue carrying mosquito population by 80%

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) --- A team of Australian researchers is making serious strides in the global campaign to prevent spread of the dangerous diseases like dengue fever and Zika.



A team of scientists with the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (CSIRO) and James Cook University (JCU) successfully reduced the population of the Aedes aegypti mosquitoes, carriers of the diseases, by 80 percent in a test region thanks to a program at JCU that infected male mosquitos with bacteria that renders them sterile.

The male mosquitoes were released along Australia’s Cassowary Coast in North Queensland, and then mated with the wild females, who then laid eggs that were unable to develop and hatch. This resulted in a massive decrease in the population of the carrier mosquitos.



CNN reports that the Aedes mosquitos are one of the three most dangerous species in the world, and that diseases carried by those three species account for nearly 70 percent of all infectious disease transmissions globally.



The research indicates that the approach using what is called the Sterile Insect Technique may be a viable new method for combating dengue and Zika, which predominantly affect those living in tropical and subtropical regions.



Dr. Kyan Staunton of JCU said in a press release that:

"We learnt a lot from collaborating on this first tropical trial and we’re excited to see how this approach might be applied in other regions where Aedes aegypti poses a threat to life and health."



The researchers at JCU and CSIRO are partnering with a company called Verily, an affiliate of Alphabet Inc. which will apply the method of the Sterile Insect Technique as part of the global Debug campaign.