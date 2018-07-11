First black female to become mayor of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female elected mayor of San Francisco.

Breed, who will be sworn in Wednesday, succeeds Mayor Ed Lee. His unexpected death in December prompted a special June election to serve the remainder of his term.

Breed, a 43-year-old San Francisco native, has pledged to address the city's most pressing problems, including homeless tent camps, open drug use and unbearably high housing prices.

She also says she is committed to ensuring that impoverished African American and other minority children receive the opportunities they need to advance.

Breed was most recently president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.