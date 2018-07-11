  1. Home
  2. World

First black female to become mayor of San Francisco

By JANIE HAR , Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/11 14:13

FILE - In this June 13, 2018, file photo, London Breed waves before speaking to reporters outside of City Hall in San Francisco. Breed, who will make

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Incoming San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks at Rosa Parks Elementary School in San Francisco. Breed, wh

FILE - In this June 14, 2018, file photo, Incoming San Francisco mayor London Breed speaks at Rosa Parks Elementary School in San Francisco. Breed, wh

FILE - In this file photo taken April 13, 2018, then San Francisco mayoral candidate and Board of Supervisors President London Breed poses for a photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — London Breed is set to make history when she takes the oath of office and becomes the first black female elected mayor of San Francisco.

Breed, who will be sworn in Wednesday, succeeds Mayor Ed Lee. His unexpected death in December prompted a special June election to serve the remainder of his term.

Breed, a 43-year-old San Francisco native, has pledged to address the city's most pressing problems, including homeless tent camps, open drug use and unbearably high housing prices.

She also says she is committed to ensuring that impoverished African American and other minority children receive the opportunities they need to advance.

Breed was most recently president of the San Francisco Board of Supervisors.