Typhoon Maria barrels into China after pounding Taiwan

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Medium strength Typhoon Maria has injured two people in Taiwan and prompted more than 3,000 to be moved to shelters before making landfall in China.

The government's disaster response center says the two were hit by falling tree limbs in the capital Taipei on Tuesday.

The center says a total of 3,430 people had evacuated their homes in nine cities and counties by Wednesday morning to avoid landslides triggered by heavy rainfall.

Across the Taiwan Strait, schools and factories in coastal areas of the Chinese province of Fujian are closed. Tens of thousands of people were evacuated to shelters and thousands of fishing boats returned to port.

Meanwhile in western China's in Sichuan province, heavy rains and landslides prompted the closures of the popular Mount Emei and Jiuzhaigou tourist destinations.