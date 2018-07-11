Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
Boyd, Coleman (7), Alcantara (8) and J.Hicks; Stanek, Alvarado (3), Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos. W_Alvarado 1-3. L_Boyd 4-8. Sv_Romo (10). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (14).
___
|Texas
|010
|102
|000—4
|7
|1
|Boston
|005
|011
|10x—8
|12
|0
Gallardo, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Claudio (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Velazquez, Beeks (4), Workman (6), M.Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Swihart. W_M.Barnes 3-2. L_Gallardo 3-1. HRs_Texas, Odor (6).
___
|New York
|000
|030
|200—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|201—6
|10
|0
Tanaka, Holder (5), Green (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Betances (9) and Romine; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Britton 1-0. L_Betances 1-3. HRs_New York, Bird (6). Baltimore, Machado 2 (23).
___
|Kansas City
|140
|001
|003—9
|15
|1
|Minnesota
|101
|000
|002—4
|9
|0
Kennedy, Flynn (4), Hammel (8) and S.Perez; Slegers, Rogers (2), Magill (4), Belisle (6), Duke (8), Reed (9) and Garver. W_Flynn 1-1. L_Slegers 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (6), Mondesi (2). Minnesota, Dozier (14).
___
|Oakland
|000
|000
|004
|01—5
|10
|1
|Houston
|110
|100
|100
|02—6
|10
|0
Manaea, Dull (5), Casilla (6), Pagan (7), Hatcher (8), Petit (9), Treinen (11) and Lucroy; Verlander, Devenski (7), J.Smith (8), Giles (9), Rondon (9), McHugh (10) and Stassi. W_McHugh 5-0. L_Treinen 5-2. HRs_Oakland, Piscotty (11). Houston, Bregman 2 (19).
___
|Seattle
|300
|000
|000—3
|7
|2
|Los Angeles
|120
|410
|01x—9
|15
|2
Leake, Rumbelow (5), Elias (7) and Herrmann; Richards, Bedrosian (5), Alvarez (6), Robles (7), Cole (8) and Maldonado. W_Ramirez 4-3. L_Leake 8-6. HRs_Seattle, Haniger (18). Los Angeles, Calhoun (6), Pujols (14).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|007—7
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
Romano, Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Bauer, C.Allen (9), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Crockett 1-0. L_C.Allen 2-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (25), Lindor (24).
___
|Toronto
|001
|000
|050—6
|8
|0
|Atlanta
|000
|001
|010—2
|8
|3
Stroman, Loup (8), Oh (8), Clippard (9) and Martin; Teheran, Biddle (7), Minter (8), Carle (8) and Suzuki. W_Stroman 2-6. L_Minter 3-2. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (13).
___
|St. Louis
|002
|117
|021—14
|16
|0
|Chicago
|002
|000
|000—
|2
|5
|1
Mikolas, Cecil (7), G.Holland (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina, Pena; Covey, Fry (6), Rondon (6), Santiago (6) and Narvaez. W_Mikolas 10-3. L_Covey 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (7), Fowler (6).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|032
|011
|000—7
|13
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|200—3
|7
|0
De Los Santos, Leiter Jr. (7), E.Ramos (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro; Gagnon, Bashlor (5), Conlon (8) and Mesoraco. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (12), Herrera (16).
___
|Milwaukee
|140
|000
|012—8
|9
|1
|Miami
|210
|100
|000—4
|9
|1
Chacin, Jennings (6), Jeffress (7), Burnes (8) and Kratz; Lopez, Conley (7), Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Holaday. W_Chacin 8-3. L_Lopez 1-1. Sv_Burnes (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (16).
___
|Washington
|000
|023
|000—5
|12
|1
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|0
Hellickson, Grace (6), Kintzler (6), Madson (8), K.Herrera (9) and Kieboom; Musgrove, Brault (6), Glasnow (6), Feliz (8) and E.Diaz. W_Hellickson 3-1. L_Musgrove 3-4. HRs_Washington, Rendon (13).
___
|Arizona
|100
|000
|400—5
|8
|1
|Colorado
|001
|010
|100—3
|9
|0
Corbin, Delgado (5), Bradley (7), Chafin (7), Boxberger (9) and Mathis; Ty.Anderson, McGee (7), Oberg (7), Musgrave (8), Ottavino (9) and Iannetta. W_Delgado 2-0. L_McGee 1-3. Sv_Boxberger (22). HRs_Arizona, Peralta (16), Ahmed (12), Pollock (12). Colorado, Arenado (23).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|001—1
|4
|0
|San Diego
|000
|040
|00x—4
|8
|0
Hill, Chargois (8) and A.Barnes; Lauer, Yates (9) and Hedges. W_Lauer 5-5. L_Hill 2-4. HRs_Los Angeles, Muncy (21). San Diego, Hedges (4), Myers (8).
___
|Chicago
|000
|000
|200—2
|6
|0
|San Francisco
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|1
Quintana, Edwards (7), Wilson (8), Cishek (9) and Contreras; D.Holland, Dyson (7), Black (9) and Hundley. W_Quintana 8-6. L_D.Holland 5-8. Sv_Cishek (3).