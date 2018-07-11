  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/11 13:38
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 73 283 74 98 .346
Altuve Hou 94 370 61 124 .335
JMartinez Bos 87 335 67 111 .331
Segura Sea 85 353 62 116 .329
Trout LAA 92 318 68 100 .314
MMachado Bal 91 350 46 110 .314
Simmons LAA 81 301 43 94 .312
MDuffy TB 75 296 29 91 .307
Merrifield KC 87 340 39 104 .306
Castellanos Det 90 363 53 111 .306
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; Haniger, Seattle, 65; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; KDavis, Oakland, 60; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 60; Judge, New York, 60; 2 tied at 59.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.