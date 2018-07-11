Xunlei and Onething Technologies CEO at RISE: Why and How China Can Lead Global Technology with Blockchain

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 11, 2018--Xunlei and Onething Technologies CEO Mr. Lei Chen, has been invited to attend the RISE tech conference this week in Hong Kong. Mr. Chen discussed the future of Sino-US technological advancements and blockchain innovation with Bloomberg’s senior technology columnist along with international investors and companies.

RISE Conference is described as one of the largest tech gatherings in Asia, which is attended by the world’s leading companies, media, investors and startups. RISE this year has attracted over 15,000 attendees from 120 countries. The Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Mrs. Carrie Lam delivered the speech during the first day of the conference.

When addressing the main theme whether China leads global technology development, Mr. Chen believed that with blockchain, China has a great opportunity to overtake other developed countries at the corner. “Though China was late to developments of some critical technologies, it still has an opportunity to lead in some new technologies, such as blockchain.”

The blockchain-related developments in China are one of key focused topics among panelists. Mr. Chen noted, that some participants in the blockchain industry are not using the technology in a responsible way. “At the meantime, we are seeing lots of entrepreneurs are focused on the application of blockchain and related technology to change the world and benefit society." Mr. Lei also highlighted, “Those are the people Xunlei should not let down. For companies like Xunlei, we are focusing on the technology itself. What we are doing is to make breakthroughs in the performance.”

Xunlei and its cloud computing subsidiary Onething Technologies have recently made great efforts on the advancements of blockchain technology. In April, Xunlei launched ThunderChain, a high-performance blockchain platform, which can concurrently conduct millions of transactions per second (TPS). ThunderChain Open Platform is aimed to help blockchain technology developers and startups create practical blockchain applications in a range of different sectors.

The Company launched the ThunderChain File System (TCFS) in early July, which is a distributed data storage and distribution system specifically for blockchain platforms. With TCFS, developers and companies can possess the improved capabilities in openness, transparency, non-temper ability, traceability, reliability, security and encryption, mass storage and authorization. The Company also revealed the winners of Xunlei Blockchain Applications Global Challenge on the same day. The Challenge, which was proposed to seek the best talent and projects in the realm of blockchain, gathered more than 2000 participants from China and overseas to develop projects covering public welfare, healthcare, education, gaming, social network, transportation, product identification and copyright among others.

