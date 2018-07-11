Pakistan Taliban claim killing secular politician, 20 others

People mourn for the their relatives injured in a blast in Peshawar, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Police in Pakistan say a suicide bomber has kil
A street is decorated with posters of election candidates in Karachi, Pakistan, Tuesday, July 10, 2018. Pakistan's military announced on Tuesday that
PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — The Pakistani Taliban have claimed responsibility for an overnight bombing at an election rally that killed a secular politician and 20 others in the country's northwestern.
Mohammad Khurasani, a spokesman for the Pakistani Taliban, says in a statement Wednesday they targeted Awami National Party's rally, killing Haroon Ahmed Bilour, a candidate for a seat in the provincial legislature in Peshawar.
Bilour and 20 others died in Tuesday night's bombing and another 65 were wounded.
The party was in charge of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, of which Peshawar is the capital, from 2008 to 2013.
Bilour's father, Bashir Ahmed Bilour, also was killed by a suicide bomber in 2012 ahead of the vote.