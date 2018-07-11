Tuesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 000 000 002—2 5 0 Tampa Bay 005 000 00x—5 6 0

Boyd, Coleman (7), Alcantara (8) and J.Hicks; Stanek, Alvarado (3), Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos. W_Alvarado 1-3. L_Boyd 4-8. Sv_Romo (10). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (14).

Texas 010 102 000—4 7 1 Boston 005 011 10x—8 12 0

Gallardo, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Claudio (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Velazquez, Beeks (4), Workman (6), Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Swihart. W_Barnes 3-2. L_Gallardo 3-1. HRs_Texas, Odor (6).

New York 000 030 200—5 8 1 Baltimore 000 210 201—6 10 0

Tanaka, Holder (5), Green (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Betances (9) and Romine; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Britton 1-0. L_Betances 1-3. HRs_New York, Bird (6). Baltimore, Machado 2 (23).

Kansas City 140 001 003—9 15 1 Minnesota 101 000 002—4 9 0

Kennedy, Flynn (4), Hammel (8) and S.Perez; Slegers, Rogers (2), Magill (4), Belisle (6), Duke (8), Reed (9) and Garver. W_Flynn 1-1. L_Slegers 1-1. HRs_Kansas City, Gordon (6), Mondesi (2). Minnesota, Dozier (14).

INTERLEAGUE Cincinnati 000 000 007—7 8 2 Cleveland 220 000 000—4 6 0

Romano, Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Bauer, C.Allen (9), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Crockett 1-0. L_C.Allen 2-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (25), Lindor (24).

Toronto 001 000 050—6 8 0 Atlanta 000 001 010—2 8 3

Stroman, Loup (8), Oh (8), Clippard (9) and Martin; Teheran, Biddle (7), Minter (8), Carle (8) and Suzuki. W_Stroman 2-6. L_Minter 3-2. HRs_Toronto, Smoak (13).

St. Louis 002 117 021—14 16 0 Chicago 002 000 000— 2 5 1

Mikolas, Cecil (7), Holland (8), Brebbia (9) and Molina, Pena; Covey, Fry (6), Rondon (6), Santiago (6) and Narvaez. W_Mikolas 10-3. L_Covey 3-5. HRs_St. Louis, Wong (7), Fowler (6).

NATIONAL LEAGUE Philadelphia 032 011 000—7 13 0 New York 001 000 200—3 7 0

De Los Santos, Leiter Jr. (7), E.Ramos (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro; Gagnon, Bashlor (5), Conlon (8) and Mesoraco. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (12), Herrera (16).

Milwaukee 140 000 012—8 9 1 Miami 210 100 000—4 9 1

Chacin, Jennings (6), Jeffress (7), Burnes (8) and Kratz; Lopez, Conley (7), Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Holaday. W_Chacin 8-3. L_Lopez 1-1. Sv_Burnes (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (16).

Washington 000 023 000—5 12 1 Pittsburgh 000 000 100—1 7 0

Hellickson, Grace (6), Kintzler (6), Madson (8), K.Herrera (9) and Kieboom; Musgrove, Brault (6), Glasnow (6), Feliz (8) and E.Diaz. W_Hellickson 3-1. L_Musgrove 3-4. HRs_Washington, Rendon (13).