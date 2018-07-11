|BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
|By The Associated Press
|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|G
|AB
|R
|H
|Pct.
|Betts Bos
|73
|283
|74
|98
|.346
|Altuve Hou
|93
|365
|61
|123
|.337
|JMartinez Bos
|87
|335
|67
|111
|.331
|Segura Sea
|84
|349
|61
|115
|.330
|MMachado Bal
|91
|350
|46
|110
|.314
|Trout LAA
|91
|314
|68
|98
|.312
|MDuffy TB
|75
|296
|29
|91
|.307
|Simmons LAA
|80
|296
|42
|91
|.307
|Merrifield KC
|87
|340
|39
|104
|.306
|Castellanos Det
|90
|363
|53
|111
|.306
|Home Runs
JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.
|Runs Batted In
JMartinez, Boston, 77; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 60; Judge, New York, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; Lindor, Cleveland, 59.
|Pitching
Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.