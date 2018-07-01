Taiwan Nobel laureate to throw first pitch at New York Mets game

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New York Mets announced July 10 that Taiwan Nobel Prize winner, Dr. Yuan T. Lee (李遠哲), will throw the opening pitch at a New York Mets baseball game August 26.

The 14 th annual Taiwan Heritage Day at Citi Field will be a collaboration between the Taiwan Tourism Bureau and the New York Mets to promote Taiwan tourism to baseball fans. The day's activities will include mini-games and special performances before and during the baseball match.

Lee will throw the ceremonial first pitch to open the New York Mets versus the Washington Nationals game. Lee, 81, was the first Taiwanese Nobel Prize laureate and was awarded the Nobel Prize for Chemistry in 1986.



Dr. Yuan T. Lee (Wikipedia Commons image)

Lee has been called "the Mozart of physical chemistry" and is also a political figure in Taiwan's society.

The Senior Vice President of Mets Marketing and Communication, David Newman, remarked that Taiwan uses baseball to add value and prominence to the Asian marketplace, reported CNA.

In addition to Taiwan Heritage Day to promote tourism, retired Mets pitcher John Franco filmed a "Taiwan Baseball Trivia" segment that is shown during certain Mets games.



(Image from Mets Taiwan Day Facebook page)