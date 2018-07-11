  1. Home
Fatal fall in New Taipei first reported death from Typhoon Maria in Taiwan

New Taipei man falls to his death while checking his window as winds from Typhoon Maria buffeted his home

By Keoni Everington,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/11 12:04

Fallen trees in Taipei City. (By Central News Agency)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A man in New Taipei City accidentally fell to his death while inspecting his doors and windows early this morning (July 11) as wind gusts buffeted his home, marking the first reported death from Typhoon Maria, reported TVBS.

At approximately 2 a.m. this morning, as strong wind gusts pounded his home, a man in New Taipei City's Ruifang District went to check on his doors and windows. Suddenly, the man lost his balance and fell from the second story.

Though it was only a two story fall, because he fell head first, he suffered severe head trauma.

The man was immediately rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. The tragic accident is the first death attributed to Typhoon Maria in Taiwan thus far. 

 
