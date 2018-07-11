Tuesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|000
|000
|002—2
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|005
|000
|00x—5
|6
|0
Boyd, Coleman (7), Alcantara (8) and J.Hicks; Stanek, Alvarado (3), Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos. W_Alvarado 1-3. L_Boyd 4-8. Sv_Romo (10). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (14).
___
|Texas
|010
|102
|000—4
|7
|1
|Boston
|005
|011
|10x—8
|12
|0
Gallardo, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Claudio (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Velazquez, Beeks (4), Workman (6), Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Swihart. W_Barnes 3-2. L_Gallardo 3-1. HRs_Texas, Odor (6).
___
|New York
|000
|030
|200—5
|8
|1
|Baltimore
|000
|210
|201—6
|10
|0
Tanaka, Holder (5), Green (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Betances (9) and Romine; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Britton 1-0. L_Betances 1-3. HRs_New York, Bird (6). Baltimore, Machado 2 (23).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|007—7
|8
|2
|Cleveland
|220
|000
|000—4
|6
|0
Romano, Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Bauer, C.Allen (9), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Crockett 1-0. L_C.Allen 2-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (25), Lindor (24).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Philadelphia
|032
|011
|000—7
|13
|0
|New York
|001
|000
|200—3
|7
|0
De Los Santos, Leiter Jr. (7), E.Ramos (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro; Gagnon, Bashlor (5), Conlon (8) and Mesoraco. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (12), Herrera (16).
___
|Milwaukee
|140
|000
|012—8
|9
|1
|Miami
|210
|100
|000—4
|9
|1
Chacin, Jennings (6), Jeffress (7), Burnes (8) and Kratz; Lopez, Conley (7), Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Holaday. W_Chacin 8-3. L_Lopez 1-1. Sv_Burnes (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (16).