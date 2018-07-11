  1. Home
Tuesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/11 10:35
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 000 000 002—2 5 0
Tampa Bay 005 000 00x—5 6 0

Boyd, Coleman (7), Alcantara (8) and J.Hicks; Stanek, Alvarado (3), Schultz (5), Kolarek (7), Romo (9) and W.Ramos. W_Alvarado 1-3. L_Boyd 4-8. Sv_Romo (10). HRs_Tampa Bay, Ramos (14).

___

Texas 010 102 000—4 7 1
Boston 005 011 10x—8 12 0

Gallardo, Ri.Rodriguez (6), Claudio (7) and Kiner-Falefa; Velazquez, Beeks (4), Workman (6), Barnes (7), J.Kelly (8), Brasier (9) and Swihart. W_Barnes 3-2. L_Gallardo 3-1. HRs_Texas, Odor (6).

___

New York 000 030 200—5 8 1
Baltimore 000 210 201—6 10 0

Tanaka, Holder (5), Green (6), Dav.Robertson (8), Betances (9) and Romine; Cashner, M.Castro (7), Givens (8), Britton (9) and Joseph. W_Britton 1-0. L_Betances 1-3. HRs_New York, Bird (6). Baltimore, Machado 2 (23).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Cincinnati 000 000 007—7 8 2
Cleveland 220 000 000—4 6 0

Romano, Crockett (8), R.Iglesias (9) and Barnhart; Bauer, C.Allen (9), Otero (9) and R.Perez. W_Crockett 1-0. L_C.Allen 2-4. Sv_R.Iglesias (19). HRs_Cleveland, Ramirez (25), Lindor (24).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Philadelphia 032 011 000—7 13 0
New York 001 000 200—3 7 0

De Los Santos, Leiter Jr. (7), E.Ramos (8), Hunter (9) and Alfaro; Gagnon, Bashlor (5), Conlon (8) and Mesoraco. W_De Los Santos 1-0. L_Gagnon 0-1. HRs_Philadelphia, Franco (12), Herrera (16).

___

Milwaukee 140 000 012—8 9 1
Miami 210 100 000—4 9 1

Chacin, Jennings (6), Jeffress (7), Burnes (8) and Kratz; Lopez, Conley (7), Guerra (8), Meyer (9) and Holaday. W_Chacin 8-3. L_Lopez 1-1. Sv_Burnes (1). HRs_Milwaukee, Shaw (16).