American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/07/11 10:32
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 64 29 .688
New York 59 31 .656
Tampa Bay 47 44 .516 16
Toronto 41 48 .461 21
Baltimore 26 66 .283 37½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 49 41 .544
Minnesota 40 48 .455 8
Detroit 40 54 .426 11
Chicago 30 60 .333 19
Kansas City 25 65 .278 24
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 61 32 .656
Seattle 57 34 .626 3
Oakland 51 40 .560 9
Los Angeles 46 45 .505 14
Texas 40 53 .430 21

___

Monday's Games

Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game

Boston 5, Texas 0

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5

Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9, 10 innings

N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 2, 2nd game

Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1

Oakland 2, Houston 0

Tuesday's Games

Baltimore 6, N.Y. Yankees 5

Boston 8, Texas 4

Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4

Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2

Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.

Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Detroit (Zimmermann 4-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 6-7), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-8), 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.

Texas (Colon 5-6) at Boston (Sale 9-4), 7:10 p.m.

Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5), 7:35 p.m.

Oakland (Bassitt 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 10-3), 8:10 p.m.

St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-5), 10:07 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.