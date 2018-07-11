  1. Home
2018/07/11 10:27
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 73 283 74 98 .346
Altuve Hou 93 365 61 123 .337
JMartinez Bos 87 335 67 111 .331
Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330
MMachado Bal 91 350 46 110 .314
Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312
MDuffy TB 75 296 29 91 .307
Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307
Castellanos Det 90 363 53 111 .306
Brantley Cle 79 322 47 98 .304
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 60; Judge, New York, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; Lindor, Cleveland, 59.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.