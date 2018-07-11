BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 73 283 74 98 .346 Altuve Hou 93 365 61 123 .337 JMartinez Bos 87 335 67 111 .331 Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330 MMachado Bal 91 350 46 110 .314 Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312 MDuffy TB 75 296 29 91 .307 Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307 Castellanos Det 90 363 53 111 .306 Brantley Cle 79 322 47 98 .304 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 25; Judge, New York, 25; Lindor, Cleveland, 24; MMachado, Baltimore, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 2 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; MMachado, Baltimore, 63; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 60; Judge, New York, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; Lindor, Cleveland, 59.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.