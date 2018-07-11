|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|63
|29
|.685
|—
|New York
|59
|30
|.663
|2½
|Tampa Bay
|47
|44
|.516
|15½
|Toronto
|41
|48
|.461
|20½
|Baltimore
|25
|66
|.275
|37½
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|49
|41
|.544
|—
|Minnesota
|40
|48
|.455
|8
|Detroit
|40
|54
|.426
|11
|Chicago
|30
|60
|.333
|19
|Kansas City
|25
|65
|.278
|24
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|61
|32
|.656
|—
|Seattle
|57
|34
|.626
|3
|Oakland
|51
|40
|.560
|9
|Los Angeles
|46
|45
|.505
|14
|Texas
|40
|52
|.435
|20½
___
|Monday's Games
Baltimore 5, N.Y. Yankees 4, 1st game
Boston 5, Texas 0
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 5
Tampa Bay 10, Detroit 9, 10 innings
N.Y. Yankees 10, Baltimore 2, 2nd game
Minnesota 3, Kansas City 1
Oakland 2, Houston 0
|Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati 7, Cleveland 4
Tampa Bay 5, Detroit 2
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Atlanta, 7:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit (Zimmermann 4-0) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 12:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Smith 0-0) at Minnesota (Lynn 6-7), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Gray 5-7) at Baltimore (Bundy 6-8), 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Mahle 7-6) at Cleveland (Carrasco 9-5), 7:10 p.m.
Texas (Colon 5-6) at Boston (Sale 9-4), 7:10 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 2-2) at Atlanta (Foltynewicz 6-5), 7:35 p.m.
Oakland (Bassitt 1-3) at Houston (McCullers 10-3), 8:10 p.m.
St. Louis (Weaver 5-7) at Chicago White Sox (Rodon 1-3), 8:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gonzales 9-5) at L.A. Angels (Barria 5-5), 10:07 p.m.
|Thursday's Games
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Baltimore, 6:05 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 7:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Minnesota, 8:10 p.m.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, 10:07 p.m.