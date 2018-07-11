  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2018/07/11 09:51
BC-BBA--Top Ten
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 72 279 72 96 .344
Altuve Hou 93 365 61 123 .337
JMartinez Bos 86 332 66 110 .331
Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330
Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312
MMachado Bal 90 346 44 107 .309
Brantley Cle 78 318 47 98 .308
MDuffy TB 75 296 29 91 .307
Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307
Castellanos Det 90 363 53 111 .306
Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 60; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; 2 tied at 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.