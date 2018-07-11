BC-BBA--Top Ten

BASEBALL'S TOP TEN By The Associated Press AMERICAN LEAGUE G AB R H Pct. Betts Bos 72 279 72 96 .344 Altuve Hou 93 365 61 123 .337 JMartinez Bos 86 332 66 110 .331 Segura Sea 84 349 61 115 .330 Trout LAA 91 314 68 98 .312 MMachado Bal 90 346 44 107 .309 Brantley Cle 78 318 47 98 .308 MDuffy TB 75 296 29 91 .307 Simmons LAA 80 296 42 91 .307 Castellanos Det 90 363 53 111 .306 Home Runs

JMartinez, Boston, 28; Trout, Los Angeles, 25; Judge, New York, 25; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 24; Lindor, Cleveland, 23; NCruz, Seattle, 22; Stanton, New York, 22; Betts, Boston, 22; 3 tied at 21.

Runs Batted In

JMartinez, Boston, 77; Gattis, Houston, 62; Lowrie, Oakland, 62; Haniger, Seattle, 62; Encarnacion, Cleveland, 62; Judge, New York, 60; MMachado, Baltimore, 60; KDavis, Oakland, 59; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 59; 2 tied at 57.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 14-2; Snell, Tampa Bay, 12-4; Kluber, Cleveland, 12-4; Morton, Houston, 11-2; Porcello, Boston, 11-3; Rodriguez, Boston, 11-3; McCullers, Houston, 10-3; Happ, Toronto, 10-5; GCole, Houston, 9-2; 2 tied at 9-4.