ABLIC Inc. Launches the S-85S0P Series of Ultrahigh Efficiency Step-Down Switching Regulator

CHIBA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--ABLIC Inc. (hereinafter “ABLIC”), a semiconductor manufacturer, today launched the S-85S0P Series of ultrahigh efficiency step-down switching regulator with a supply voltage divided output for IoT and wearable devices.

The S-85S0P Series features a supply voltage divided output and the industry’s lowest current consumption of 260 nA in a single chip. ABLIC is the sole semiconductor manufacturer offering a lineup of power supply ICs with a supply voltage divided output. *

*Based on our research as of June 2018

Major Features 1. The only chip in the industry with a supply voltage divided output2. Mounted in an ultra compact SNT-8A (2.46 x 1.97 x 0.5 mm) package3. Reduces battery drain for IoT and wearable devices.

Application Examples - Wearable devices - IoT devices - Bluetooth devices - Health care devices - Smart meters - Low-power wireless sensor network devices

Data sheet URL: S-85S0P Series https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/switching_regulator/S85S0P_E.pdf

Also part of the lineup are the S-1740 and S-1741 Series that provide supply voltage divided output and ultra-low current consumption LDO regulators in a single chip. https://www.ablic.com/en/doc/datasheet/voltage_regulator/S1740_1741_E.pdf

For more information, visit our Web site: https://www.ablicinc.com/en/

Inheriting the semiconductor business of Seiko Instruments Inc., ABLIC Inc. is an IC manufacturer pursuing the further development of analog semiconductors.

