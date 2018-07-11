Brett Kavanaugh announcement lags behind Gorsuch pick

NEW YORK (AP) — Brett Kavanaugh is no Neil Gorsuch — at least as a television draw for their first night on the national political stage.

The Nielsen company said that 25.6 million people watched President Trump's prime-time announcement Monday that Kavanaugh was his nominee for a seat on the U.S. Supreme Court. That compares to 32.4 million who saw Trump's similar announcement of Gorsuch, his first nominee, last year.

Television viewership is general is lower in the summer than in the winter, when the Gorsuch nomination was made.

Fox News Channel was the network of choice for most viewers of the announcement, with an audience of 6.6 million people.