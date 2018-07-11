AP PHOTOS: Goalkeeping heroics for a royal World Cup crowd

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, clenches a fist as he stands beside King Philippe of Belgium prior to the semifinal match between France and
Belgium's and french flags are displayed prior to the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg St
Belgium's Eden Hazard, second right is challenged for the ball by France's Benjamin Pavard, right and France's Olivier Giroud left, during the semifin
BelBelgium's Vincent Kompany, left, and France's Paul Pogba vie for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris goes for the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersbu
France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris deflects a shot by Belgium's Toby Alderweireld during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer
France's Olivier Giroud, left, tries to control the ball with Belgium's Vincent Kompany during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2
Belgium's Eden Hazard reacts during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Stadium in St. P
Belgium's Vincent Kompany, in red, challenges France's Olivier Giroud during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World C
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, top right, makes a save in front of France's Benjamin Pavard, right, during the semifinal match between France an
Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois is beaten by a header from France's Samuel Umtiti for the opening goal during the semifinal match between France a
France's Samuel Umtiti, (5) heads the ball to score the opening goal of the game during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soc
France's Samuel Umtiti, second from left, is congratulated by his teammates France's Antoine Griezmann, Raphael Varane and Paul Pogba, from left, afte
In this photo taken with slow shutter speed France's Kylian Mbappe runs with the ball during the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 201
France's Antoine Griezmann celebrates at the end of the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg
France's Samuel Umtiti celebrates past Belgium's Romelu Lukaku at the end of the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World C
France's Antoine Griezmann, left, celebrates at the end of the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Pete
France players celebrate their victory after the the semifinal match between France and Belgium at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the St. Petersburg Sta
France's Samuel Umtiti, right celebrates with teammates France's Adil Rami, centre and France's Paul Pogba after defeating Belgium in their semifinal
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — A beaming French president. A bummed Belgian king. A goalkeeper seemingly suspended in the air. Two of the World Cup's most potent attacking teams produced just one goal but a bounty of unforgettable images when France and Belgium met in Tuesday's semifinal in St. Petersburg.
For the first 30 minutes or so it was all Belgium, the tournament's most prolific scoring team, with French defenders desperately challenging them. It looked for an instant like the Belgians had broken through when Toby Alderweireld turned and snapped a shot toward the French net from close range. Just as suddenly, goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was horizontal, photos freezing him seemingly floating off the ground in mid-save. His Belgian counterpart, Thibaut Courtois, nearly matched him, sticking out a foot to thwart an out-of-nowhere French chance.
Ultimately, it was Samuel Umtiti rising above everyone else to steer a header past Courtois and the French back to the World Cup final.