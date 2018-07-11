Twice a Supreme Court runner-up, Hardiman is back at work

Federal appeals court Judge Thomas Hardiman is back at work just hours after being one of President Donald Trump's finalists for a Supreme Court job for the second time.

Former Sen. Rick Santorum of Pennsylvania says Hardiman told him he wasn't upset not to have been picked.

According to Santorum, Hardiman said that "when you grow up on the other side of the tracks, you're used to taking a few bumps."

Hardiman, who is now based in Pittsburgh, has a working-class background.

Another friend, Duquesne University President Ken Gormley, says Hardiman was doing legal work Tuesday and was happy for the man Trump chose, Brett Kavanaugh.

Hardiman was also Trump's second choice for a court opening last year. But the president instead chose Neil Gorsuch.