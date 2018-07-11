Demonstrators force Fox crew from court broadcast

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News host Shannon Bream says the network had to move a live broadcast indoors after she felt threatened by demonstrators outside the U.S. Supreme Court Monday.

People pushed and shoved her crew and yelled obscenities as they prepared to host Fox's 11 p.m. telecast, two hours after President Donald Trump nominated Brett Kavanaugh to the court. Bream says she has been among many demonstrators before, but Monday night had a different feel.

Bream says Fox felt specifically targeted. Fox experienced the hostility faced by many reporters covering Donald Trump's rallies during the campaign and presidency; CNN's Jim Acosta recently described being cussed out by an elderly woman at a Trump rally.

Bream says she hopes cooler heads will prevail.