Traveling OUR BODY: The Universe Within Exhibit Extends Stay in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--The national tour of OUR BODY: The Universe Within, will extend its stay in Omaha. Originally scheduled to be here through July, the exhibition will remain open through Aug. 31, at 212 N. 12 th Street in downtown Omaha’s Capitol District.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006029/en/

Attendees view one of the 15 whole body specimens featured in the OUR BODY: The Universe Within exhibition. The exhibit gives attendees an inside look at the human body and literally and figuratively goes under the skin. (Photo: The Universe Within Touring Company)

Since opening in May, the exhibit has welcomed school groups, adults and families. OUR BODY: The Universe Within exposes the inner workings of human anatomy by presenting actual human specimens, anatomical displays, reproductions of historic anatomical artwork and much more. By presenting an artful, compelling and dignified environment, guests will connect with the human artifacts on a personal level that will help them to better understand their own bodies. The exhibit includes approximately 15 whole body specimens and 49 display cases containing more than 110 organs and specimens. Advanced tickets are on sale now at OURBODYomaha.com.

The exhibit literally, as well as figuratively, goes “under the skin,” exposing the intricacy of the human body and allowing the general public a look at what only doctors and scientists normally are allowed to see first hand. The exhibit will showcase specimens preserved through a polymer impregnation process that replaces fluids with polymers that prevent decay and decomposition.

The self-guided tour includes four touch specimens: liver, brain, kidney and heart. Appropriate for all ages, supplemental student and family guides are available online.

Adult tickets to OUR BODY: The Universe Within start at $15. Discounted tickets are available for seniors (ages 65 and up), $12; Military personnel and family, $12; students, $12; and children ages 5 to 14, $10. Children age four and under are free. An adult must accompany children under the age of 12. Group discounts are available. For more information, please visit OURBODYomaha.com.

OUR BODY: The Universe Within is produced by The Universe Within Touring Company, LLC, and presented by Grand Slam Productions. Chicago-based Grand Slam Productions, LLC, is a small team that thrives on the production of large-scale events, tours and traveling exhibits. Arny Granat, a well-known producer and promoter, founded Grand Slam Productions in 2012. In addition to OUR BODY: The Universe Within, Grand Slam Productions manages a touring Cooperstown National Baseball Hall of Fame Museum.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006029/en/

CONTACT: Root Cos Marketing Group

Lindsay Cosimano, APR, 402-213-7555

lcosimano@rootcos.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEBRASKA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: EDUCATION OTHER EDUCATION ENTERTAINMENT ARTS/MUSEUMS GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT EVENTS/CONCERTS

SOURCE: Grand Slam Productions

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 04:46 PM/DISC: 07/10/2018 04:45 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006029/en