Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe Designated "No. 1 Resort Hotel in the U.S." in Travel + Leisure Magazine's 2018 World's Best Awards

STATELINE, Nev.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe has been ranked No. 1 in the Top 15 Continental U.S. Resort Hotels and the Top 10 West Resort Hotels categories in the 2018 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, honoring the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers. Opened just a year ago on the shores of Lake Tahoe and alongside the historic Edgewood Tahoe Golf Course, the Lodge offers an exceptional level of luxury. ( http://worldsbest.edgewoodtahoe.com/ )

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006022/en/

Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe recognized as “No. 1 Resort Hotel in the U.S.” in the 2018 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards in the first year of operation. (Photo: Edgewood Tahoe)

“The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe was envisioned and designed in the tradition of the great national park lodges of the West that are known for blending and combining the wonder of their surroundings to create an experience that guests never forget,” said Corinna Osborne, Edgewood Tahoe general manager. “To be selected in our first year by discerning travelers for this distinctive honor validates that we are delivering on that vision for a truly remarkable guest experience. This accolade is also a testament to the dedication of our entire team of hospitality professionals. We strive for the highest level of genuine service and engagement to ensure that our guests feel at home the moment they enter the resort and can decompress lakeside from their everyday life.”

The LEED-Silver certified Lodge opened in June 2017 with 154 luxury guest rooms and suites, a luxurious spa and salon that blends the majesty of the alpine slopes and calmness of Lake Tahoe, a 200-seat bistro restaurant, a number of unparalleled indoor and outdoor meeting and special event venues, and premium shopping. The Lake Tahoe resort hotel is the realization of long-held plans for the 235-acre lakefront property and was a seminal project for a renaissance of the destination on the South Lake Tahoe, California, and Stateline, Nevada, border.

The Lodge’s first year has been filled with memorable moments. From the star-studded American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament, now in its 29 th year at Edgewood’s iconic golf course, to hosting the entire cast of ABC’s Modern Family as they filmed their 2017 season premiere episode at Lake Tahoe, the Lodge’s reputation for beauty, accompanied by a luxuriant level of service, continues to grow. Edgewood was also named the “Most Beautiful Hotel in Nevada” by Architectural Digest and “Best Luxury Hotel in Lake Tahoe” by USA Today 10 Best. The Lodge is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection, which represents renowned properties that feature the finest accommodations, coupled with attentive, engaging and exclusive personal service.

The World’s Best Awards is a travel awards program managed by Travel + Leisure and based on an annual reader survey. The survey, developed by the publication’s editors in association with digital marketing firm M&RR, was offered November 6, 2017, to March 5, 2018. Readers were invited to participate through Travel + Leisure magazine, T+L tablet editions, newsletters, social media and travelandleisure.com. Readers rated airlines, airports, car-rental agencies, cities, cruise ships, destination spas, hotels, hotel brands, islands, tour operators and safari outfitters. Hotels were categorized as City or Resort based on their locations.

The Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe was also ranked No. 36 in the Top 100 Hotels Overall category for 2018. The World’s Best Awards appear in the August 2018 issue of Travel + Leisure, on sale July 27, and online at this link: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best.

Travel + Leisure ® and ‘World’s Best Awards’ are trademarks of Time Inc. Affluent Media Group and used under license. From Travel + Leisure Magazine, August 2018 © Time Inc. Affluent Media Group. Used under license. Travel + Leisure and Time Inc. Affluent Media Group are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Edgewood Tahoe.

About Travel + Leisure

Travel + Leisure is the preeminent voice for the sophisticated traveler, serving up expert intelligence and the most immersive, inspiring travel lifestyle content anywhere. Travel + Leisure captures the joy of discovering the pleasures the world has to offer—from art and design to shopping and style to food and drink—and offers compelling reasons to get up and go. With a total global audience of more than 15 million, the Travel + Leisure portfolio includes the U.S. flagship and four international editions in China, India, Mexico, and Southeast Asia. The U.S. edition of T+L, which launched in 1971, is the only monthly consumer travel magazine in print in the U.S., has an authoritative website, TravelandLeisure.com, and an extensive social media following of more than 13 million. Travel + Leisure also encompasses newsletters and media collaborations.

About the Edgewood Companies/Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Edgewood Companies, formerly Park Cattle Company, has been a landowner at Lake Tahoe since 1896. A private, closely-held diversified real estate company, the Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe, is the newest addition to the 235-acre lakefront property. The LEED-Silver certified Lodge boasts 154 luxury guest rooms and suites, 8,500-sq.-ft. spa and salon, 200-seat bistro restaurant, 3,000-sq.-ft. ballroom, premium shopping, and much more. The development also includes significant and unprecedented water quality improvements to the 4,200-acre Edgewood Creek watershed that feeds directly into Lake Tahoe. The Lodge is a member of the Preferred Hotels & Resorts LVX Collection. All guests of the Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe are eligible to enroll in the hotel rewards program, which extends points redeemable for cash-value Reward Certificates, elite status, and special benefits such as complimentary Internet to members upon every stay at more than 650 participating Preferred Hotels & Resorts locations worldwide.

Edgewood Companies is proud to have been a part of the South Lake Tahoe communities for over 115 years and will continue to act upon the family mantra “To be stewards of the land, guardians of the Lake, and solid corporate citizens in the communities in which we operate.”

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006022/en/

CONTACT: Weidinger Public Relations

Christina Proctor, 775-588-2412

christina@weidingerpr.com

Phil Weidinger, 775-588-2412

dinger@weidingerpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NEVADA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING OTHER TRAVEL

SOURCE: Lodge at Edgewood Tahoe

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 04:28 PM/DISC: 07/10/2018 04:28 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006022/en