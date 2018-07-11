The Homeland Meets the Heartland at the Dublin Irish Festival

DUBLIN, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Click to Tweet: Make plans to celebrate the Homeland from the Heartland in Dublin, Ohio USA Aug. 3-5 at the largest 3-day Irish Fest on the planet, #DublinIrishFest! Save a little green and snag your discount tickets now: http://dublinirishfestival.org/tickets

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006004/en/

Set on 38 rolling acres in the heart of Coffman Park in Dublin, Ohio USA, The Dublin Irish Festival is consistently referred to as one of the nation’s largest and premier Irish cultural events. More than 100,000 guests are expected Aug. 3, 4, & 5, 2018. With seven stages, 75 acts and more than 600 performers, there is truly something for everyone. For more information and to purchase discount tickets in advance, please visit www.dublinirishfestival.org. (Photo: Business Wire)

News Facts:

The 2018 Dublin Irish Festival is highlighting the love, loyalty and friendship that connects Ohio and Ireland August 3, 4 & 5 in Dublin, Ohio USA. Seven stages, set on 38 acres in Coffman Park, provide the backdrop to one of the largest samplings of Irish music, entertainment and culture in the world. More than 100,000 fans will experience Irish music ranging from traditional to Celtic rock. This year, Ohio is rolling out the green carpet for a phenomenal lineup of international performers and local artists, including headliners Sharon Shannon, Gaelic Storm, We Banjo 3, The Willis Clan, Eileen Ivers and more. View the complete Entertainment Schedule . Impress family and friends by adding Irish-inspired recipes to your culinary repertoire. Watch and learn from seasoned chefs as they serve traditional dishes at the Challenge Butter Celtic Cooking Demonstrations. Pet some paddy pups in the Celtic Canines Area—a must-see for animal lovers and an annual guest favorite. Find handmade arts and crafts at the Emerald Isle and Marketplace . More than 100 vendors offer the most diverse Irish shopping experience in the country. Wee ones are free ones in the Wendy’s Wee Folk Area, where our youngest guests enjoy fun activities! Check out our beverage menu, featuring Jameson’s finest and our signature cocktail, Limerick Lemonade. And don’t miss out on a Jameson Whiskey Tasting hosted by their own Master of Whiskey. Come with the family on Sunday, Aug. 5 and save! Bring a non-perishable food item, get in free until 11 a.m. and check out our Sunday-only discounts on Mountain Dew cans for $5 off adult admission. Purchase discount tickets now for only $10 (reg. $15 at the gate) or visit the customer service desk at select central Ohio Giant Eagle locations. For more information about the Dublin Irish Festival, visit http://dublinirishfestival.org

Quote:

"We have always been proud to be part of central Ohio’s great Irish community. The City of Dublin, through the Irish Festival, has provided us, and our families, with many rewarding opportunities to express and celebrate our Irish heritage. To be recognized in such a distinctive way, by the Festival that has meant so much to us, gives us a sense of pride and warmth that is very hard to articulate. We appreciate this opportunity and look forward with great excitement to being representatives of our Irish heritage, the City of Dublin and the Dublin Irish Festival."

Pat and Molly Byrne, 2018 Dublin Irish Festival Honorary Chairs

Talk To Us Directly:

We can arrange a conversation with our management team – just ask!

About Us:

Set on 38 rolling acres in the heart of Coffman Park in Dublin, Ohio USA, The Dublin Irish Festival is consistently referred to as one of the nation’s largest and premier Irish cultural events. More than 100,000 guests are expected Aug. 3, 4, & 5, 2018. With seven stages, 75 acts and more than 600 performers, there is truly something for everyone. For more information and to purchase discount tickets in advance, please visit www.dublinirishfestival.org

Multimedia:

Become a fan of the Dublin Irish Festival on Facebook to stay up to date on the latest news and giveaways! Join the conversation by following Dublin Irish Festival on Twitter @DublinIrishFest and by using the official event hashtag: #DublinIrishFest. Follow the Dublin Irish Festival on Instagram at @DublinIrishFest and share your favorite photos of the event by using the official event hashtag: #DublinIrishFest Watch our 2018 Dublin Irish Festival Promo Video and our Entertainment Announcement by the Willis Clan

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006004/en/

CONTACT: City of Dublin

Mary Jo DiSalvo, 614-410-4507

Event Administrator

or

Sara O’Malley, 614-410-4518

Event Specialist

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA OHIO IRELAND

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: SENIORS WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT ARTS/MUSEUMS MUSIC GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT CHILDREN TEENS RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE EVENTS/CONCERTS WINE & SPIRITS CONSUMER FAMILY MEN PETS

SOURCE: City of Dublin

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 04:00 PM/DISC: 07/10/2018 04:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710006004/en