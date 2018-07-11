National trucking industry files lawsuit over tolls

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A national trucking industry group is fighting Rhode Island over new tolls arguing that large commercial tractors are being unfairly targeted.

The lawsuit has been filed in Providence federal court by Virginia-based American Trucking Associations and claims Rhode Island Department of Transportation tolls violate the Commerce Clause of the U.S. Constitution.

The co-plaintiffs Cumberland Farms, New England Motor Freight and M&M Transport Services are asking for an injunction to stop the tolls and repayment of legal fees.

The tolls started June 11 as part of a $5-billion infrastructure plan to repair bridges and roads across the state, and will eventually expand to 14 sites.

A spokeswoman for the state's transportation department says the lawsuit was expected, and the program will "benefit the users of Rhode Island's bridges."