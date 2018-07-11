Tour de France Results

1. Fernando Gaviria, Colombia, Quick-Step Floors, 4:25:01.
2. Peter Sagan, Slovakia, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
3. André Greipel, Germany, Lotto Soudal, same time.
4. Dylan Groenewegen, Netherlands, LottoNL-Jumbo, same time.
5. Marcel Kittel, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
6. Andrea Pasqualon, Italy, Wanty-Groupe Gobert , same time.
7. Alexander Kristoff, Norway, UAE Team Emirates, same time.
8. John Degenkolb, Germany, Trek-Segafredo, same time.
9. Dion Smith, New Zealand, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.
10. Timothy Dupont, Belgium, Wanty-Groupe Gobert, same time.
11. Arnaud Demare, France, Groupama-FDJ, same time.
12. Lilian Calmejane, France, Direct Energie, same time.
13. Thomas Boudat, France, Direct Energie, same time.
14. Warren Barguil, France, Fortuneo-Samsic, same time.
15. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
16. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, BMC Racing Team, same time.
17. Rick Zabel, Germany, Katusha-Alpecin, same time.
18. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
19. Laurent Pichon, France, Fortuneo-Samsic, same time.
20. Egan Bernal, Colombia, Team Sky, same time.
|Also
22. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, same time.
27. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, same time.
41. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, same time.
42. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, same time.
49. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.
58. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, same time.
|Overall Standings
|(After four stages)
1. Greg Van Avermaet, Belgium, BMC Racing, 13:33:56.
2. Tejay van Garderen, United States, BMC Racing, same time.
3. Geraint Thomas, Britain, Sky, :03.
4. Philippe Gilbert, Belgium, Quick-Step Floors, :05.
5. Julian Alaphilippe, France, Quick-Step Floors, :07.
6. Bob Jungels, Luxembourg, Quick-Step Floors, same time.
7. Tom Dumoulin, Netherlands, Sunweb, :11.
8. Soren Kragh Andersen, Denmark, Sunweb, same time.
9. Michael Matthews, Australia, Sunweb, same time.
10. Rigoberto Uran, Colombia, EF Education First-Drapac, :35.
11. Rafal Majka, Poland, Bora-Hansgrohe, :50.
12. Daniel Oss, Italy, Bora-Hansgrohe, same time.
13. Jakob Fuglsang, Denmark, Astana, :51.
14. Richie Porte, Australia, BMC Racing, same time.
15. Alejandro Valverde, Spain, Movistar, :53.
16. Mikel Landa, Spain, Movistar, same time.
17. Chris Froome, Britain, Sky, :55.
18. Adam Yates, Britain, Mitchelton-Scott, 1:00.
19. Vincenzo Nibali, Italy, Bahrain-Merida, 1:06.
20. Romain Bardet, France, AG2R La Mondiale, 1:15.
|Also
48. Nairo Quintana, Colombia, Movistar, 2:08.