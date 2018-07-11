  1. Home
France President Emmanuel Macron at World Cup semifinals

By  Associated Press
2018/07/11 02:16

ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — France President Emmanuel Macron is attending the World Cup semifinal between France and Belgium at St. Petersburg Stadium.

Macron met with King Philippe of Belgium, who was with his wife Queen Mathilde, as they took their seats Tuesday shortly before kickoff.

Macron and King Philippe shook hands warmly and Macron patted the Belgian royal on the chest.

Macron is an avid soccer fan and supports southern French club Marseille.