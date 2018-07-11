France President Emmanuel Macron at World Cup semifinals

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, clenches a fist as he stands beside King Philippe of Belgium prior to the semifinal match between France and
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, shakes hand with King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde, left, prior to the semifinal match between Fran
French President Emmanuel Macron waves from the stands next to King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde, prior to the semifinal match between Franc
French President Emmanuel Macron, right, waves as he stands beside King Philippe of Belgium and Queen Mathilde, left, prior to the semifinal match bet
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia (AP) — France President Emmanuel Macron is attending the World Cup semifinal between France and Belgium at St. Petersburg Stadium.
Macron met with King Philippe of Belgium, who was with his wife Queen Mathilde, as they took their seats Tuesday shortly before kickoff.
Macron and King Philippe shook hands warmly and Macron patted the Belgian royal on the chest.
Macron is an avid soccer fan and supports southern French club Marseille.