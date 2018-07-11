BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--DC UNIVERSE, a first-of-its-kind digital subscription service designed especially for DC fans, will come to life with over half a dozen immersive, interactive experiences at Comic-Con International. Fans will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the DC Universe for the first time and literally walk through the originals, classics and comics soon to be available through the digital service.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005938/en/

Experience the DC UNIVERSE Like Never Before (Graphic: Business Wire)

Open for four days only Thursday, July 19 to Sunday, July 22, a larger-than-life installation of epic proportions will welcome fans into interactive spaces that bring iconic characters and stories to life.

Register now at DCUniverseExperience.com. After registering, fans will head to the Hilton San Diego Gaslamp Quarter, directly across the street from the San Diego Convention Center. Guests of the activation will interact with dozens of activities and installations including:

Explore Dick Grayson’s Titans loft and uncover clues to his whereabouts Experience the mysterious creations of Dr. Niles Caulder in the Doom Patrol lab Avoid succumbing to the deadly virus in the mystical swamps of Swamp Thing Join earth’s newest superhero team in the Young Justice Watchtower Create mayhem in the Harley Quinn chaos room Step into the sewers with Batman and descend into madness in The Court of Owls Enjoy the first public unveiling of rare artwork and memorabilia only previously seen in exclusive engagements Discover hidden clues and get an exclusive first-look at the DC UNIVERSE digital subscription service And so much more…

Signing up online in advance allows guests to streamline the onsite admission process. Pre-registration does not allow guests to reserve their spot or bypass the line. The activation will be open on a first-come, first-served basis.

Warner Bros. Digital Networks and DC Entertainment tapped Giant Spoon, the creative agency behind the successful “Westworld” activation at SXSW 2018. The partnership will bring decades of artistry and innovative new content being developed exclusively for DC UNIVERSE to life.

DC UNIVERSE will be available in Fall 2018 as a direct-to-consumer digital service. Fans who sign up for memberships will enjoy new original live-action and animated series, classic TV series and films, a curated selection of comic books, breaking news, an expansive encyclopedia, and access to exclusive merchandise. Additional fan features include opportunities to connect with others in the DC community, earn premium rewards, and participate in sweepstakes and contests.

Follow the excitement online at #DCUxSDCC and visit DCUniverseExperience.com to pre-register now.

ABOUT DC UNIVERSE

DC UNIVERSE, launching in 2018, is a standalone digital experience designed for the DC fan. Showcasing DC’s iconic characters, DC UNIVERSE offers new original live-action and animated series, legendary films and series, and epic animated movies, as well as a fan community, a curated selection of comic books, and exclusive merchandise. DC UNIVERSE is operated by Warner Bros. Digital Networks under license from DC Entertainment and in collaboration with Warner Bros. Digital Labs. DC UNIVERSE offers access to exclusive content and experiences not available anywhere else. To learn more, visit www.DCUNIVERSE.com.

ABOUT DC ENTERTAINMENT

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, the Flash), DC Vertigo (Sandman, Fables) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment, and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publishers of comics content in the world.

ABOUT WARNER BROS. DIGITAL NETWORKS

Warner Bros. Digital Networks (WBDN) creates, builds, and operates direct-to-consumer digital services, digital premium content, and experiences. The WBDN team is chartered with bringing together a diverse portfolio of brands and innovative, exclusive premium content, focused on serving digital-first audiences. Leveraging the studio’s iconic franchises and vast library, WBDN’s portfolio includes DC Universe, DramaFever, and both Boomerang, and Filmstruck in partnership with Turner. WBDN also produces and distributes premium digital series through Stage 13 and Machinima and in partnership with LeBron James’ Uninterrupted and Ellen DeGeneres’ Ellen Digital Ventures. Warner Bros. Digital Networks’ premium programming and digital offerings put viewers at the center of entertainment, sports, gaming, and pop culture, reaching audiences anywhere, across any platform.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005938/en/

CONTACT: MEDIA CONTACTS

DC Entertainment

Courtney Simmons, 818-977-7764

courtney.simmons@dcentertainment.com

or

Spark for DC UNIVERSE

Rachel Kahn, 415-321-1881

dc@sparkpr.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENTERTAINMENT LICENSING (ENTERTAINMENT) TV AND RADIO FILM & MOTION PICTURES TEENS BOOKS EVENTS/CONCERTS ONLINE CONSUMER MEN

SOURCE: DC Entertainment

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 02:22 PM/DISC: 07/10/2018 02:22 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005938/en