Equity Prime Mortgage Brings on New SVP, Keith Webster, Along with His Existing Legacy Division

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Equity Prime Mortgage, one of the largest minority owned mortgage lenders in the U.S., is announcing today the addition of Senior Vice President, Keith Webster and the Legacy Division. Webster is a founder of the Legacy Division while at Alterra Home Loans in 2017. The primary focus of the initiative is to crush disparity in mortgage lending in underserved markets. The most despaired market in America is the African-American market with a low 41% homeownership rate compared to the national average of 64%. This demographic has been the primary focus of attention, however balancing playing fields and creating opportunity for Latinos and women are also a major part of the platform.

Webster’s key role will be serving as SVP of Sales. In this role he will be help lead a national effort of assisting in the overall growth and support of the sales department with focus on diverse markets. He has over 20 years experience as a successful industry leader and former owner of Apex Mortgage Group, Inc.

Equity Prime is continuing to grow at a rapid pace holding licenses in 47 states. In the past six months 12 EPM mortgage originators were recognized in NAHREP’s top 250 of 2018 list, also being recognized in the Atlanta’s Best and Brightest companies to work in 2018 and is mentioned in the Spring 2018 issue of Mortgage Executive Magazine as top 200 lenders in America.

“Equity Prime Mortgage shares the same passion of increasing homeownership for underserved markets and is the best suited in products, underwriting approach, ingenuity, and empowerment to best help make the changes necessary to achieve our goals,” stated Webster.

“This couldn’t be a better fit for Equity Prime,” expressed President, Eddy Perez. “I’ve known Keith for many years and with his charisma, energy, and knowledge of the industry I know this is a start in the right direction for our continued growth.”

Equity Prime Mortgage strives for diversity and inclusion in everything they do. EPM is still a young company celebrating their 10 year anniversary in February 2018. “We continue to make strides to greatness and don’t plan on stopping,” said CEO, KP Patel.

Founded at the height of the mortgage crisis in 2008, Equity Prime Mortgage has grown to become one of the leading mortgage lenders in the U.S., operating 15 office locations across the nation. The mission of Equity Prime is to provide a “unique road map” for clients that will strengthen their Mortgage origination platform while working through our customized, “boutique service offering.”

Headquartered in Atlanta, GA., Equity Prime Mortgage provides an array of lending resources such as Conventional, FHA, VA, 203K, Reverse and USDA loans as well as a trusted Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac & Ginnie Mae Seller/Servicer.

With a dedicated staff of highly experienced professionals, Equity Prime provides exceptional pricing for thousands of clients annually, without compromising follow through and customer service. For more information about Equity Prime visit us online at Equityprime.com or call us toll-free at (877) 255-3554.

