The Boomsday Project™ Subjects Hearthstone® Players to the Wacky Wonders of Science Starting August 7

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--A once-in-a-lifetime opportunity awaits the intrepid scientists, engineers, and … test subjects of Azeroth in The Boomsday Project™, the next expansion for Hearthstone®, Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game. On August 7, the infamous Dr. Boom’s delightfully irresponsible experiments will be unleashed upon players in the form of 135 new cards and a slew of mischievous new gameplay mechanics.

Explore the wonders of science with 135 zany new cards in The Boomsday Project™, the next expansion for Hearthstone®, Blizzard Entertainment’s smash-hit digital card game. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Dr. Boom has built a complex of hidden laboratories in the ever-churning Netherstorm, where he and his colorful crew of renegade researchers are hard at work on all manner of ill-advised scientific endeavors. Players will marvel at the discovery of nine new, immensely powerful Legendary Spells! They’ll be awestruck by Projects, spells with wondrous effects that appear to benefit both players—but appearances can be deceiving! And they’ll tremble before the terrible power of Omega cards, which give incredible rewards when played at 10 mana crystals!

Dr. Boom also has a well-documented affinity for bots and bombs, and he’s using The Boomsday Project as an opportunity to debut what might be his most mind-boggling Mech-related innovation yet: Magnetic attraction. Magnetic is a new keyword that allows players to merge Mech minions, combining their attack, health, and abilities to construct fearsome amalgamated automatons.

With so much R&D in the works, Dr. Boom and his staff are about to go into recruitment overdrive. In addition to testing Boom Bot fuses and piloting experimental sky golem prototypes, daring interns will also be responsible for solving puzzles in The Puzzle Lab —the challenging new single-player Hearthstone experience coming with The Boomsday Project. Dr. Boom and his staff are not yet accepting applications, but they will share more details about this exciting opportunity in the weeks ahead.

Coming August 7 to Windows® and Mac® PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android™ tablets; and mobile phones, The Boomsday Project card packs will be winnable in Hearthstone ’s Arena mode, and players can purchase them with in-game gold or real money at the same prices as Hearthstone’s other card packs. Starting today and up until the expansion is released, reckless qualified candidates can sign a stack of liability waivers and pre-purchase The Boomsday Project card packs in two different bundle options: the 50-pack bundle includes a free random golden class Legendary and the Mecha-Jaraxxus card back, while the 80-pack Mega Bundle also includes a free golden class Legendary and Mecha-Jaraxxus card back, as well as a new playable Warlock Hero—Mecha-Jaraxxus, Eredar Lord of the scientific community. These bundles are available on any platform for $49.99 and $79.99, respectively—one of each can be purchased per account.

Learn more about this exciting opportunity at TheBoomsdayProject.com.

About Hearthstone

With more than 70 million players worldwide, Hearthstone® is Blizzard Entertainment’s internationally acclaimed, free-to-play digital card game designed for novice and veteran card-slingers alike. Players can choose from nine powerful hero classes and customize their decks with minions, spells, and weapons based on the unique fantasy of the Warcraft® universe. Featuring a variety of game modes ranging from epic head-to-head duels to story-driven solo adventures, Hearthstone offers a vibrant and rewarding experience stacked with strategy, personality, and fun. Hearthstone is available globally for Windows® and Mac® PCs; Windows, iOS, and Android™ tablets; and mobile phones.

About Blizzard Entertainment, Inc.

Best known for blockbuster hits including World of Warcraft®, Hearthstone®, Overwatch®, the Warcraft®, StarCraft®, and Diablo® franchises, and the multi-franchise Heroes of the Storm®, Blizzard Entertainment, Inc. ( www.blizzard.com ), a division of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), is a premier developer and publisher of entertainment software renowned for creating some of the industry’s most critically acclaimed games. Blizzard Entertainment’s track record includes twenty-one #1 games* and multiple Game of the Year awards. The company's online gaming service, Blizzard Battle.net®, is one of the largest online-gaming services in the world, with millions of active players.

*Sales and/or downloads, based on internal company records and reports from key distribution partners.

