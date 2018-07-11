Global Coal Logistics Market 2018-2022| Emerging Coal to Liquid Industry to Boost Growth| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--The global coal logistics market is expected to post a CAGR of close to 4% during the period 2018-2022, according to the latest market research report by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005840/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global coal logistics market from 2018-2022. (Photo: Business Wire)

A key factor driving the growth of the market is the extensive use of coal as an energy source in industries. Coal is the cheapest source of energy for many industries' processes. A few of the major applications of coal are electricity generation and steel production. In 2017, coal was a source of fuel for 37% of the global electricity production. This is much higher than other sources such as natural gas and renewables.

This market research report on the also provides an analysis of the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook during the forecast period. Technavio classifies an emerging trend as a major factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

In this report, Technavio highlights the rise of coal logistics for the physically challenged population as one of the key emerging trends in the global coal logistics market:

Global coal logistics market: Emerging coal to liquid industry

The process of converting coal to liquid fuel is called coal liquefication. With fluctuating crude oil prices, which varied from more than USD 100 per barrel in 2014 to less than USD 50 per barrel in 2017, the demand for alternative fuel has increased. Liquid coal is among the alternatives of crude oil apart from other fuels such as biomass and oil shale.

“Liquid fuels derived from coal emits less air pollutants when burned than coal combustion. Liquid fuels have low levels of oxides of nitrogen and are also sulfur free. Using carbon capture and storage, coal plants can provide electricity for electric personal vehicles,” says a senior analyst at Technavio for research on logistics.

Global coal logistics market: Segmentation analysis

This market research report segments the global coal logistics market by end-user (electricity and steel) and geographical regions (APAC, EMEA, and the Americas).

The electricity segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 52% of the market. This end-user segment is expected to dominate the global market throughout the forecast period.

APAC led the market in 2017 with a market share of nearly 49% of the market share. The market share occupied by this region is anticipated to increase by nearly 2% during 2018-2022.

LOOKING FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS MARKET?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem Market characteristics Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market sizing Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered Vendor classification Market positioning of vendors Competitive scenario

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005840/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY COAL UTILITIES MANUFACTURING STEEL

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 12:57 PM/DISC: 07/10/2018 12:57 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005840/en