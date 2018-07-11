Flynn 'eager' for sentencing in lying case, attorney says

WASHINGTON (AP) — An attorney for Michael Flynn says the former national security adviser is "eager" to proceed to sentencing and put his criminal case behind him.

Attorney Robert Kelner made the comments during a court hearing Tuesday before U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. It was the first time Flynn had appeared in court since his guilty plea last year to lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russian officials during the presidential transition and his Turkish lobbying work.

Kelner says Flynn wants to put this "chapter" behind him, but special counsel Robert Mueller's team has requested an additional delay while the retired U.S. Army general continues to cooperate with the Russia investigation.

Sullivan agreed to the delay Tuesday, saying he didn't want to "micromanage" Flynn's cooperation with prosecutors.