Acorn Growth Companies Appoints Randy Martinez to Its Advisory Board

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Acorn Growth Companies, a private equity firm investing exclusively in aerospace, defense and intelligence, appointed Randy Martinez to its Advisory Board. As an advisor, he will provide strategic and tactical insights on investment strategy, emergent acquisition opportunities, and provide context to market forces potentially impacting Acorn’s portfolio companies and overall strategy.

“We are delighted Randy Martinez has agreed to join Acorn’s Advisory Board,” said Rick Nagel, Managing Partner of Acorn Growth Companies. “Randy’s impressive background and his proven track record of success is a perfect fit as we continue to invest in our country’s national security interests and pick winners in the Aerospace and Defense sectors.”

Martinez is an accomplished C-suite executive and board member with a proven track record of leadership in billion-dollar public corporations in aviation, aerospace and defense. Most recently, he served in several leadership roles with AAR, most notably president and CEO of the AAR Airlift Group and group vice president of Aviation Services. Additionally, he held the positions of corporate vice president of strategy and business development and group vice president of government and defense services.

“I look forward to contributing my insights and experiences as a member of the Acorn Advisory Board,” Martinez said. “I am impressed by the quality of the companies in Acorn’s Fund IV portfolio. Having the opportunity to contribute to a private equity firm that focuses solely in aerospace and defense and is known for delivering powerful financial results is exciting.”

Previously, Martinez had a distinguished military career with the U.S. Air Force (retired colonel and command pilot), most recently serving as principal advisor to the chief of NATO’s Strategic Planning staff. He also served as senior aide-de-camp to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Commander - 457th Airlift Squadron at Andrews Air Force Base and Chief - Wing Standardization & Evaluation Division at Rhein Main Air Base. He is a combat-experienced pilot, highly-decorated and a three-time, below-the-zone promoted officer.

Martinez earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy and Master of Science degrees from the University of Arkansas and the National Defense University. In addition to his current service on the Board of Directors of MTS Systems, Martinez serves on the Board of the National Defense Transportation Association. His prior service on Boards of Directors includes Global Aviation Holdings, World Air Holdings and Safe Ports. He is currently the chairman of the Military Aviation Advisory Committee of the National Defense Transportation Association and a Trustee of the Falcon Foundation for the Air Force Academy.

Acorn Growth Companies is a middle market private equity firm focused exclusively on Aerospace & Defense. Acorn invests solely in operating companies that strive to enhance global mobility and protect national interests. Acorn has a formidable reputation in the industry and is recognized for its deep understanding of the Aerospace & Defense markets, with proprietary access to the best companies within these sectors. With operational expertise and its ability to lead and manage investments through variable economic and industry cycles, Acorn works in tandem with management to build its portfolio companies into significant market leaders. AcornGrowthCompanies.com

