US slaps terror designation on Iran-linked group in Bahrain

WASHINGTON (AP) — The United States is designating a Shiite militant group in Bahrain as a foreign terrorist organization to ramp up pressure on Iran.

In a statement Tuesday, Nathan Sales, the coordinator for counterterrorism at the State Department, described the al-Ashtar Brigades as "yet another in a long line of Iranian-sponsored terrorists who kill on behalf of a corrupt regime."

The militant group has been critical of a violent crackdown by Bahrain's Sunni-led government on a 2011 Shiite-led uprising. It has since claimed responsibility for a number of bombings and attacks in Bahrain, including two that killed police.

The designation is the latest Trump administration effort to increase pressure on Tehran after pulling out of the 2015 nuclear accord.