Square Baby Launches First Ever Meal System for Babies That Offers 100% Daily Nutrition

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Square Baby ™, the first baby food company to offer 100 percent daily nutrition with the right balance of fruits, veggies, whole grains and proteins launches today.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005792/en/

Square Baby's "Minty Green" Square Meal baby puree. 100% complete. 100% balanced. 100% delicious. (Photo: Square Baby)

Square Baby delivers freshly made purees directly to the doorstep, offering busy parents a simple solution to ensure their baby gets the right nutrients at the right stage. No steaming, chopping or blending necessary, just open, stir and serve.

“When I had my first baby, I went to the grocery store to look for healthy, balanced meals for my son and was shocked to find a sea of unbalanced, fruit-heavy purees that consisted mostly of applesauce. As a registered dietitian with experience in the food industry, I knew the sugar content alone was far too high for a balanced meal,” said Katie Thomson, CEO and co-founder. “So, I set out to create a solution. Square Baby provides parents a foolproof way to offer complete daily nutrition through truly balanced meals that are super-delish and include a wide variety of whole foods, healthy fats, herbs and spices to help develop adventurous little eaters right from the start.”

Many organic pouches marketed as “healthy” have more sugar than a donut! Our little ones are growing up on applesauce with a sprinkling of superfoods, which is unknowingly creating the next generation of sugar addicts.

Designed by a team of registered dietitians and pediatricians, Square Baby introduces the Square Meal System™, which provides customized meal plans tailored to your child’s needs and dietary restrictions. Square Meals contain 0-7 grams of sugar (average of 4 grams, all from organic fruit,) while many competitors come in at 8-16g.

A Balanced Diet as Easy as A, B, C

The Square Meal System makes a customized diet simple, by clearly identifying the protein source:

A = Yogurt B = Beans/Lentils C = Bone Broth, Egg or Fish

Alternating between A, B, and C meals provide the most diverse diet, and the categories make it easy for families to quickly find vegetarian, vegan, dairy-free or animal protein-based options. Additionally, Squarebaby.com helps parents choose meals that have been designed to offer specific dietary benefits like “Iron + Vitamin C,” “Healthy Fats,” “Fiber,” “Omega-3’s” or “Herbs and Spices.” And, each meal is completely balanced on its own. To make it foolproof, the system is completely interchangeable. So, whether you are vegan and choose only B products, or are looking for meals with “Extra Greens,” you will be sure to offer baby all of the recommended fruit, veggie, whole grain and protein servings they need at each age and stage of development.

100% Balanced Daily Nutrition

“As a pediatrician, each day I get asked questions from parents on how to keep their babies healthy,” said Dr. Jen Trachtenberg, fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and board-certified pediatrician. “There is a strong link between diet, growth, cognitive development, sleep and overall health. The Square Meal System is such a great solution to ensure parents provide complete, balanced nutrition, right from the start. And personally, I love the variety of foods and flavors in addition to saving parents countless hours in the kitchen!”

Meals include an assortment of flavors, textures and superfoods to encourage the development of an adventurous palate. Chef-vetted recipes range from single-ingredient Lil Peas and Lil Mango to Square Meals like Beet Berry, Avocado Greens, Apple Curry Chicken and Spinach Dahl, to keep inquisitive taste buds eager and interested.

Square Baby delivers meals across California, with plans to expand in the near future. More information can be found at http://www.squarebaby.com

About Square Baby:

Square Baby is the first baby food company to offer 100 percent daily nutrition delivered to your door. Rooted in nutrition science, Square Baby’s team of registered dietitians and pediatricians have developed the Square Meal System offering customized meal plans for each age and stage of development so parents can rest assured their baby is receiving just the right balance of fruits, veggies, whole grains and protein. Square Baby meals range from smooth, single-ingredient purees for baby’s first bites to thicker nutritionally balanced purees with a range of ingredients and adventurous flavors. To learn more about Square Baby, visit www.squarebaby.com, ‘like’ us on Facebook, or follow us on YouTube, Twitter and Instagram.

The Square Baby™ mark and the Square Meal System™ mark used herein are registered or unregistered trademarks of Square Foods, LLC. in the United States and/or other countries. The names of actual companies and products mentioned herein may be the registered or unregistered trademarks of their respective owners. Unauthorized use is strictly prohibited.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005792/en/

CONTACT: Square Baby

Kirsten Forsberg, 415-483-5736

kirsten@squarebaby.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH FITNESS & NUTRITION BABY/MATERNITY CHILDREN PARENTING RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE CONSUMER FAMILY

SOURCE: Square Baby

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 12:00 PM/DISC: 07/10/2018 12:01 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005792/en