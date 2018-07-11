Gaviria claims 2nd Tour win on Stage 4, Froome safe in pack

SARZEAU, France (AP) — Colombia's Fernando Gaviria took his second win in four stages at the Tour de France on Tuesday, while Olympic champion Greg Van Avermaet kept the yellow leader's jersey.

Gaviria won Stage 4 after edging world champion Peter Sagan in a sprint finish to the flat 195-kilometer (121-mile) leg from La Baule to Sarzeau that started and finished on the Atlantic coast.

The 23-year-old Gaviria had already won Stage 1 — when he also edged Sagan — on his Tour debut for his Quick-Step team.

Defending champion Chris Froome, who entered the day 55 seconds back after losing time in a fall on the opening stage, finished safely in the pack with leader Van Avermaet.

Wednesday's Stage 5 is a hilly 204.5-kilometer leg from Lorient to Quimper.



