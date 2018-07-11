The Latest: Group offers $20 million for immigrant bonds

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Latest on a court deadline for the Trump administration to reunify parents and children separated at the U.S.-Mexico border (all times local):

9:03 a.m.

The legal services group RAICES says it's going to offer $20 million to post the bonds of all immigrant women separated from their children.

The San Antonio, Texas,-based group said in a statement Tuesday that it wanted the U.S. government to release from custody every parent detained under the Trump administration's zero-tolerance policy. At least 2,000 children separated from their parents are being held in government shelters.

More than 50 children under the age of 5 are expected to be reunited with their parents Tuesday, under a court-ordered deadline.

RAICES says immigration bonds typically cost between $5,000 and $10,000, though immigration authorities don't grant bonds to everyone they detain. It has raised more than $20 million through a Facebook fundraiser titled, "Reunite an immigrant parent with their child."

___

11:05 p.m.

Dozens of immigrant children will be released from detention centers and reunited with their parents Tuesday.

A government lawyer says at least 54 children under the age of 5 would join their parents by Tuesday's court-ordered deadline. That's only about half the 100 or so children covered by the order.

More than 2,000 children were separated from their parents at the border and sent to shelters across the country while their parents were charged criminally for illegal entry.

President Trump ended the zero-tolerance policy that resulted in family separations amid an international outcry.

The parents will be free while their cases wind through immigration court and may be required to wear ankle monitors.

A federal judge Monday rejected the federal government's efforts to detain immigrant families in long-term facilities.