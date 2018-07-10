Pulse Electronics Networking BU Expands HDBaseT Product Offering

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Pulse Electronics Networking BU, a leading provider of electronic components, is pleased to announce the release of two new products that will expand the company's already successful HDBaseT series. The HDBaseT Connector Module and the 140W Transformer Module will now be added to the company's product line.

“We've expanded our product offering of HDBaseT components to support the growing market," said Jonas Miller, WW Marketing Manager of Pulse Networking. "The New HDBaseT Connector Module and the 140W Transformer Module were designed to improve EMI performance and support power over HDBaseT up to 140W. “

Suitable for a variety of HDBaseT applications, the 5Play technology provides ultra-high definition 4K video, audio, 100BASE-TX Ethernet, multiple control signals, and up to 100W of power over a single 100m/328ft CAT5e/6 cable.

Key Features and Benefits

Since the HDBaseT is an industry standard, you can rely on the compatibility of the two new modules to provide quality output and results. Some of the key features of Pulse's HDBaseT components include:

Qualified for Valens chipsets Supports Power Over HDBaseT up to 140W Suitable for a variety of HDBaseT applications High volume production Industry standard footprint

Applications

Blu-ray players, DVD players, and recorders Displays Digital set top box Personal computers Projectors A/V receivers Game consoles HDMI repeaters, splitters and switches

For inquiries, contact Pulse Electronics Networking BU directly at https://www.networking.pulseelectronics.com/resources/support

About Pulse Electronics

Pulse Electronics is the electronic components partner that helps customers build the next great product by providing the needed technical solutions. Pulse Electronics has a long operating history of innovation in magnetics, antennas, and connectors, and can ramp quickly into high-quality, high-volume production.

Pulse Electronics serves the wireless and wireline communications, power management, industrial, medical, energy, and automotive industries, and participate in the IEEE, SFF, OIF, HDBaseT Alliance, CommNexus, NFC Forum, MoCA, and IWPC. Visit the Pulse Electronics Networking BU website at www.networking.pulseelectronics.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005724/en/

CONTACT: Pulse Electronics

Jonas Miller, 858-674-8133

WW Marketing Manager, Networking Business Unit

E-mail:jmiller@pulseelectronics.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA TAIWAN JAPAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT ELECTRONIC DESIGN AUTOMATION NETWORKS OTHER TECHNOLOGY SEMICONDUCTOR MANUFACTURING ENGINEERING OTHER MANUFACTURING

SOURCE: Pulse Electronics

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 07/10/2018 11:05 AM/DISC: 07/10/2018 11:05 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180710005724/en