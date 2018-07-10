Gigaphoton Announces Product Range Renewal Plan

OYAMA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Gigaphoton Inc. (Head Office: Oyama, Tochigi; President & CEO: Katsumi Uranaka), a leading manufacturer of light sources used in semiconductor lithography, has announced a renewal plan for its product range in order to cope with the rapid increase in demand for semiconductors caused by the spread of the IoT and the explosive expansion of 3D NAND.

In recent years, applications of semiconductors have been steadily expanding, from automobiles to finance, medicine, agriculture, etc., and the need for cost reductions and yield improvements amongst semiconductor manufacturers is higher than ever. To resolve this situation, and to assist its customers in all wavelength regions, ranging from KrF to liquid immersion ArF, following the initial shipment in 2017 of the GT65A new-design immersion ArF laser, which aimed for greatly improved spectral controllability, Gigaphoton are now offering new-design KrF and ArF lasers, aiming for still higher performance and durability, in order to meet the explosively expanding demand accompanying the ongoing shift to 3D NAND memory.

Katsumi Uranaka, President & CEO of Gigaphoton commented, “Gigaphoton aims to respond to customer requests by renewing our product range. We will continue to push forward and make major contributions, not just in the semiconductor industry, but in the wider shift towards smart information technology occurring across the globe.”

About Gigaphoton

Since it was founded in 2000, Gigaphoton has delivered valuable solutions to semiconductor manufacturers throughout the world as a laser supplier. In every stage from R&D to manufacturing, sales, and maintenance services, Gigaphoton is committed to providing world-class support delivered from the perspective of everyday users. For more information please visit www.gigaphoton.com.

