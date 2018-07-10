Familial Adenomatous Polyposis | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat familial adenomatous polyposis.

Familial adenomatous polyposis: Market overview

Familial adenomatous polyposis (FAP) is an inherited disorder that causes extra tissue formation in the colon or large intestine and later forms cancer in the colon. FAP leads to the development of additional tissues, known as polyps, in the large intestine that can also form in the upper gastrointestinal tract, especially in the upper part of the small intestine. FAP has to be treated in the early stages, or else it becomes cancerous. The milder form of FAP is called attenuated familial adenomatous polyposis (AFAP) wherein the growth of polyps is slow.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “In order to develop a healthy pipeline, several companies are either forming planned exclusive licensing agreements or are acquiring companies. For instance, Tillotts Pharma entered into an exclusive agreement with Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals to help them in developing and commercializing the drug for the treatment of FAP in Europe, Japan, and North America.”

Familial adenomatous polyposis: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the familial adenomatous polyposis market based on therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (oral), therapeutic modality (small molecule and RNA), targets (beta-catenin, casein kinase 1 alpha, cyclooxygenase-2, and ornithine decarboxylase), MoA (beta-catenin inhibitor, casin kinase 1 alpha agonist, cyclooxygenase-2 inhibitor, immunosuppressant, and ornithine decarboxylase inhibitor), geographical segmentation (the US, the UK, Spain, Netherlands, Germany, Canada, and Belgium) and drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, phase I/II, and phase III). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

