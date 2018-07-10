Consumers Are Not Ready for Keyless Cars, Finds Strategy Analytics

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--The In-vehicle UX (IVX) group at Strategy Analytics has explored consumer appetite for truly keyless cars in its recent report, “ Keyless Cars: Do Consumers Want Them, and Are Automakers Ready?”. While keyless technology provides a number of benefits such as consumers having one less item to lose or replace and automakers leveraging the technology for fleet management, it also holds fundamental disadvantages – the requirement of an active and charged mobile device and a reliable mobile connection.

Derek Viita, Senior Analyst and report author commented, “Consumer demand is certainly present for keyless technology but this demand is largely being driven by two specific demographics: younger or middle-aged car owners and a large majority of early adopters.”

Continued Viita, “With the proliferation of OEM-branded apps and telematics services, stakeholders are certainly under pressure to validate the keyless concept. Narrow demand and the limitations of the technology itself evoke questions about its readiness for a wider market.”

Added Chris Schreiner, Director, Syndicated Research UXIP, “Strategy Analytics advises immediate exploration of the concept for model lines catering to younger and tech-savvy consumers, but caution among wider portfolios for the near term.”

