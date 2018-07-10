Anthrax | A Pipeline Analysis Report 2018 | Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Technavio has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on the . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat anthrax.

Technavio has published a new report on the drug development pipeline for anthrax, including a detailed study of the pipeline molecules. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market in the future.

Anthrax: Market overview

Anthrax is an infectious disease caused by the bacterium Bacillus anthracis. Anthrax can develop when people breathe in spores, eat food, or drink water that is contaminated with spores, or get spores in a cut or scrape in the skin. It can occur in four forms, namely skin, lungs, intestinal, and injection and is developed by the bacterium’s spores, which often appear in infectious animal products. Therefore, people who work with animals and animal-based products and military and law enforcement personnel are at higher risk of developing anthrax. Anthrax is a life-threatening infectious disease, which can be cured with certain antibiotics.

According to a senior market research analyst at Technavio, “ Research studies shows that anthrax is more common in Central and South America, sub-Saharan Africa, Central and Southwestern Asia, and Southern and Eastern Europe. Cutaneous anthrax is the most commonly reported form of anthrax in humans.”

Anthrax: Segmentation analysis

This pipeline analysis report segments the anthrax market based on drugs under development (discovery, pre-clinical, phase I, and phase II), therapies employed (monotherapy and combination therapy), RoA (intranasal, intramuscular, oral, parenteral, intramuscular+intraperitoneal, and intravenous+oral), therapeutic modality (vaccine, small molecule, recombinant protein, and Lysin), targets (protective antigen, B. anthracis lethal factor, DNA polymerase, TLR9, bacterial type II topoisomerases, and peptidoglycan), MoA (immunostimulant, protective antigen inhibitor, B. anthracis lethal factor inhibitor, DNA polymerase inhibitors, TLR9 agonist, bacterial type II topoisomerases inhibitor, and peptidoglycan inhibitor), geographical segmentation covering the US and recruitment status (completed and recruiting). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Scope of the Report

Regulatory Framework

Drug Development Landscape

Drugs under development Indications coverage

Drug Development Strategies

Therapies employed RoA Therapeutic modality Geographical coverage

Recruitment Strategies

Recruitment status Gender Age

Key Companies

Type of players Company overview

Discontinued or Dormant Molecules

