Guardian Angels to patrol Albany areas hit by gun violence

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The founder of the New York City-based Guardian Angels says he'll head upstate with members of his neighborhood patrol group to help Albany residents quell a recent spate of gun violence.

Curtis Sliwa (SLEE'-wuh) says several Albany residents emailed the group seeking its assistance after 13 people were shot in the city over a six-day period last week. The victims included a 32-year-old man who was fatally shot while trying to break up a fight involving girls.

Mayor Kathy Sheehan joined anti-violence groups and residents at a rally held Sunday in Albany's Arbor Hill neighborhood to seek the community's help in halting the violence.

Sliwa says he and several other Guardian Angles will patrol Arbor Hill and the city's South End neighborhood from 7:30 p.m. Tuesday to dawn Wednesday while recruiting for an Albany chapter.