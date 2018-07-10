Mouser Electronics-Sponsored IndyCar Flies Mouser Colors at Toronto Street Course

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Coming off a challenging run at the KOHLER Grand Prix and Iowa Corn 200, the Mouser-sponsored Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan team is now fine tuning the No. 18 car for a victory at Honda Indy Toronto. For the July 15 race, the car will be sporting a new Mouser Blue livery.

All eyes will be on the sharp-looking No. 18 car as championship driver Sebastien Bourdais navigates the tight 11-turn, 1.786-mile course through scenic downtown Toronto — about an hour’s drive from Mouser’s new Canadian Customer Service Center.

Mouser Electronics, the industry's leading new product introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components, is proud to again team up with valued supplier Molex to sponsor Bourdais and the Dale Coyne Racing with Vasser-Sullivan team for the entire 2018 Verizon IndyCar Series. The 2018 season marks the 23rd year of the IndyCar Series.

“We are proud to cheer on Sebastien and the team as they take to the streets of Toronto in the ‘Mouser Machine’ this weekend,” said Todd McAtee, Mouser Electronics' Vice President, Americas Business Development. “The collaboration between this team, Mouser Electronics, and Molex is a testament to our collective commitment to excellence.”

“All of us at Molex are honored to once again team up with Mouser to sponsor the No. 18 car this season,” said Fred Bell, vice president of global distribution, Molex. “This sponsorship further demonstrates our commitment to our long-term relationship with Mouser, to our joint customers and to new innovations in the automotive industry.”

Mouser recently opened its Customer Service Center at Kitchener-Waterloo in the Ontario technology corridor. The new center is designed to support local electronic design engineers, buyers and hardware innovators, helping them to locate the newest products for their designs. Mouser now has 23 offices worldwide, including five in North America.

Mouser first sponsored IndyCar racing in 2011 as an inventive way to communicate its performance-driven business model and promote the newest technologies. The Mouser- and Molex-sponsored car won the Indianapolis 500 in 2013 as well as the 2017 and 2018 series opening races at St. Petersburg, Fla.

Following the Toronto race, the series travels to Lexington, Ohio, on July 29; Long Pond, Pa., on August 19; Madison, Ill., on August 25; and Portland, Ore., on September 2, followed by the season finale at the Grand Prix of Sonoma, Calif., on September 16. To learn more, visit www.mouser.com/indy-racing.

With its broad product line and unsurpassed customer service, Mouser strives to empower innovation among design engineers and buyers by delivering advanced technologies. Mouser stocks the world’s widest selection of the latest semiconductors and electronic components for the newest design projects. Mouser Electronics’ website is continually updated and offers advanced search methods to help customers quickly locate inventory. Mouser.com also houses data sheets, supplier-specific reference designs, application notes, technical design information, and engineering tools.

Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an award-winning, authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on rapid New Product Introductions from its manufacturing partners for electronic design engineers and buyers. The global distributor’s website, Mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 5 million products from over 700 manufacturers. Mouser offers 23 support locations around the world to provide best-in-class customer service and ships globally to over 600,000 customers in more than 220 countries/territories from its 750,000 sq. ft. state-of-the-art facility south of Dallas, Texas. For more information, visit www.mouser.com.

Molex brings together innovation and technology to deliver electronic solutions to customers worldwide. With a presence in more than 40 countries, Molex offers a full suite of solutions and services for many markets, including data communications, consumer electronics, medical, industrial, automotive, and commercial vehicle.

Mouser and Mouser Electronics are registered trademarks of Mouser Electronics, Inc. All other products, logos, and company names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective owners.

