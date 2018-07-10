Albanian fan wanted from Serbia, released in Italy

TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Ismail Morina, aka Ballisti, an Albanian wanted by Serbia after claiming to have flown a drone carrying a nationalist banner over a stadium in a European qualifier with Albania, a display that prompted fan violence, says he is free.

Last year Morina, 36, was arrested in Croatia on an arrest warrant from Serbia. Earlier this year he was moved to an Italian prison where he lives as a resident married to an Italian woman.

Morina expressed gratitude on his Facebook page on Tuesday to Albania's consul in Bari, Italy for involvement in his release.

Morina also thanked "Croatia and Italy for their impartiality."

Violence interrupted an October 2014 European qualifying match between the Serbian and Albanian teams when a drone with an Albanian banner floated over the pitch.