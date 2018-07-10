New Taipei City declares Wednesday a day off due to Typhoon Maria

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—New Taipei City Government on Tuesday night declared July 11 (Wednesday) to be a day off due to Typhoon Maria, which the city government said would reach the standard for taking the day off.

Some cities and counties in Taiwan have declared Wednesday to be a day off, which means there will be no work or classes, to brace for the typhoon. The cities and counties include New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, and the offshore county of Lienchiang County (Matsu).

However, Taipei City and Keelung City have not made a similar announcement.