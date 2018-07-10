  1. Home
  2. Environment

New Taipei City declares Wednesday a day off due to Typhoon Maria

  404
By George Liao,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/07/10 22:40

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—New Taipei City Government on Tuesday night declared July 11 (Wednesday) to be a day off due to Typhoon Maria, which the city government said would reach the standard for taking the day off.

Some cities and counties in Taiwan have declared Wednesday to be a day off, which means there will be no work or classes, to brace for the typhoon. The cities and counties include New Taipei City, Taoyuan City, Hsinchu City, Hsinchu County, Miaoli County, Yilan County, and the offshore county of Lienchiang County (Matsu).

However, Taipei City and Keelung City have not made a similar announcement.
Typhoon Maria

RELATED ARTICLES

HSR runs as planned on July 10, decision for July 11 service announced later today
2018/07/10 11:03
Cities, counties across northern Taiwan announce closures this afternoon for Typhoon Maria
2018/07/10 10:24
Taiwan braces for impact with Super Typhoon Maria at 5 p.m. 
2018/07/10 09:15
Land warning issued for Super Typhoon Maria as it nears Taiwan
2018/07/10 00:41
4,000 people ferried off Orchid Island, Green Island in Taiwan 
2018/07/09 17:20