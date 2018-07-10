Lindgren on Renewable Energy World's 2018 40 Under 40 Solar List

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jul 10, 2018--Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) celebrates Mallory Lindgren making Renewable Energy World’s 2018 40 Under 40 Solar list. Lindgren is the firm’s solar and energy storage director, as well as a firm shareholder.

Mallory Lindgren, Westwood's solar and energy storage director, makes Renewable Energy World's 2018 40 Under 40 Solar list. (Photo: Business Wire)

Lindgren’s enthusiasm for solar, storage, and the renewables industry has greatly aided Westwood’s growth into new markets, services, and geographic locations over the years. Most recently, the firm has grown to support clients in energy storage projects. She is an active member of Women of Renewable Industries and Sustainable Energy (WRISE) and holds leadership positions at the national and local level.

Lindgren takes this global recognition as additional encouragement to continue helping to forge the future of the renewable energy industry as an influencer and leader. She will accept the award at Intersolar North America in San Francisco, CA, July 10-12, 2018.

About Westwood Professional Services, Inc. (Westwood) Westwood is a multi-disciplined national surveying and engineering services provider for commercial and residential development, wind and solar energy, and electric transmission projects. Westwood was established in 1972 in Minneapolis, Minnesota and has grown to serve clients across the nation from multiple U.S. offices. Westwood’s Corporate Fact Sheet.

In 2018, Westwood received Zweig Group’s Best Firms to Work For and Marketing Excellence awards, ranked on industry top 25 lists, and received recognition for its involvement on award-winning projects nationwide.

